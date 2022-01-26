Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Raised by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.7% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alerus Financial NA increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 6,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $21,576,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,133,000. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd now owns 5,675 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,643,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 174,724 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $573,975,000 after acquiring an additional 48,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,799.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,368.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,398.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.77, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,707.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,100.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Thirty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,207.05.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.