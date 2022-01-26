Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 6.6% of Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $37,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,799.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,368.06 and a 200 day moving average of $3,398.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,707.04 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Thirty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,207.05.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

