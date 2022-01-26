Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,997,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,293 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.1% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,918,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,488,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 5,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,573,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 6,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $21,576,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,391,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $2,799.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,368.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,398.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,707.04 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Thirty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,207.05.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

