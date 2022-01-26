Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Purchased by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 67.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,845 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.05% of Ambarella worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,347,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,977,000 after purchasing an additional 136,144 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,326,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,033,000 after purchasing an additional 183,482 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,860,000 after acquiring an additional 204,441 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,075,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,655,000 after acquiring an additional 76,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,606,000 after acquiring an additional 263,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total value of $541,073.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total transaction of $160,318.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,318,777. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMBA. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Ambarella to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Colliers Securities upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $135.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ambarella from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $133.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.71 and a beta of 1.15. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.59 and a 12 month high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications.

