Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Holdings Decreased by Kings Point Capital Management

Kings Point Capital Management trimmed its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Amcor were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Amcor during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amcor by 1,053.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Amcor by 441.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amcor by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.95. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $12.92.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $1,044,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $1,775,786.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 237,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,314. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMCR shares. TheStreet lowered Amcor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

