American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$2.06 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) will post ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.66) and the highest is ($0.49). American Airlines Group reported earnings of ($4.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to $1.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $4.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.86) EPS.

AAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Redburn Partners cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

Shares of AAL stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.24. 39,236,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,201,715. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $15.38 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.66.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 71.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 200.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 84.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,720 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

