American Century Companies Inc. Buys 25,817 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,817 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $17,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 593.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,391,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758,536 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,982,000. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 33,091.3% in the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,221,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,921,000 after buying an additional 2,214,799 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 256.2% in the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,048,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,921,000 after buying an additional 2,192,485 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 37.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,393,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,151,000 after buying an additional 2,010,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Edward Jones downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.22.

Shares of ATVI opened at $79.12 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.78 and a 200-day moving average of $74.46.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

