American Century Companies Inc. Has $20.20 Million Stock Position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,519 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $20,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAWW. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 35.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $78.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.06 and a twelve month high of $97.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.18 and its 200 day moving average is $80.42.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.56. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 10,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $983,163.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 19,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total transaction of $1,869,689.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,112 shares of company stock worth $6,798,667 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Atlas Air Worldwide Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.