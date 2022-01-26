American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 296,650 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,786 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.75% of Boise Cascade worth $16,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCC. FMR LLC boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 22.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,333 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 22.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the second quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the second quarter worth about $403,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCC stock opened at $73.04 on Wednesday. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $45.83 and a twelve month high of $78.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.97.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 56.14% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 3.34%.

BCC has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America raised Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

