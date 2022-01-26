American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 357,245 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,924,551 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357,245 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.31% of Kinross Gold worth $21,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,388,000 after acquiring an additional 435,736 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the second quarter valued at $111,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 22.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $8.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.89.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KGC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.96.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.