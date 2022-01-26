American Century Companies Inc. Raises Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 192.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 425,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280,345 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.41% of Allison Transmission worth $15,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 16,949 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 767,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,493,000 after buying an additional 22,568 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALSN stock opened at $38.84 on Wednesday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.32 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.71%.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Rabaut acquired 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.59 per share, with a total value of $200,330.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $121,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALSN shares. Morgan Stanley cut Allison Transmission from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded Allison Transmission from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.78.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

