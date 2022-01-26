American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of American Eagle have outpaced the industry in a year's time. The stock’s momentum can be attributed to its earnings surprise trend. The company posted better-than-expected earnings for the sixth straight quarter in third-quarter fiscal 2021. Both top and bottom lines grew year over year. Results gained from robust consumer demand for its merchandise and brands, inventory optimization efforts, and execution of the “Real Power. Real Growth.” plan. Lower rent costs, strong product demand, reduced promotions and inventory optimization efforts aided margins. Continued strength in the Aerie brand, driven by strong demand across all categories bodes well. However, continued SG&A expenses due to higher store payroll, store openings and rising advertising costs remain worrisome. Also, elevated freight costs are concerning.”

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

AEO has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.57.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $23.65 on Tuesday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.94 and a 200-day moving average of $27.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.36.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $848,843.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $1,627,799.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 197.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.