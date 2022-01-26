American Express (NYSE:AXP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

American Express (NYSE:AXP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $173.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.79. American Express has a 1 year low of $112.10 and a 1 year high of $189.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

AXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.67.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Express stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622,891 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.25% of American Express worth $1,638,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 84.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

