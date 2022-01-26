American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.21.

AIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Get American International Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,087,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,193,363,000 after buying an additional 3,352,364 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 164.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,753,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,726,000 after buying an additional 1,711,264 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at $90,341,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the second quarter valued at $71,288,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the second quarter valued at $35,210,832,000. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $58.21 on Wednesday. American International Group has a 12 month low of $36.80 and a 12 month high of $62.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American International Group will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.09%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.