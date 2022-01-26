America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Trading 3.4% Higher

Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) traded up 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $98.98 and last traded at $98.24. 790 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 60,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.82. The stock has a market cap of $660.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.42.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.58 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 10.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 27.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Platform Technology Partners grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 10.8% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

About America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT)

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

