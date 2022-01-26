America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Trading 3.4% Higher

Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) traded up 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $98.98 and last traded at $98.24. 790 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 60,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.82. The stock has a market cap of $660.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.42.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 27.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Platform Technology Partners grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 10.8% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.
About America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT)
America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.
