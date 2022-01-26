Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $328.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $328.33.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $298.53 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial has a 1 year low of $196.77 and a 1 year high of $332.37. The firm has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.58.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 22.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total value of $4,833,686.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total value of $462,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,776 shares of company stock valued at $22,149,231. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 79.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 147,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,691,000 after buying an additional 65,367 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 62.3% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 38.5% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 26.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 831,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,953,000 after buying an additional 173,484 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

