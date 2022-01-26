Amia Capital LLP Buys 50,000 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Amia Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 125.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF comprises about 0.6% of Amia Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Amia Capital LLP’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 24.7% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 7,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 130,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $31.44 on Wednesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $40.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.04.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.