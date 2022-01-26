AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.95

AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.95 and last traded at $4.49, with a volume of 4033847 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AMMO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.34. The firm has a market cap of $493.83 million, a PE ratio of 30.65 and a beta of -0.61.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $61.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.00 million. AMMO had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 14.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POWW. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AMMO by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Acas LLC bought a new position in AMMO during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 360 Financial Inc. grew its holdings in AMMO by 1,396.6% during the fourth quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 434,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 405,000 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in AMMO during the fourth quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMMO during the third quarter worth approximately $20,996,000. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMMO Company Profile (OTCMKTS:POWW)

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

