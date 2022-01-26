Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.59-0.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.69-2.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.60 billion.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $76.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.09 and a 200-day moving average of $78.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol has a 1-year low of $58.58 and a 1-year high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Amphenol will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Amphenol from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.95.

In related news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $13,889,066.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,632,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amphenol stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 52,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,000. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

