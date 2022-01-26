AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Director Daniel Richard Mazziota Purchases 5,000 Shares

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Director Daniel Richard Mazziota purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Daniel Richard Mazziota also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AmpliTech Group alerts:

On Wednesday, December 29th, Daniel Richard Mazziota bought 5,000 shares of AmpliTech Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.03 per share, with a total value of $20,150.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Daniel Richard Mazziota bought 5,000 shares of AmpliTech Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $17,750.00.

Shares of AmpliTech Group stock opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 34.51, a current ratio of 35.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.79. AmpliTech Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $19.80.

AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter. AmpliTech Group had a negative return on equity of 14.67% and a negative net margin of 70.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of AmpliTech Group during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmpliTech Group during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of AmpliTech Group during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmpliTech Group during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmpliTech Group during the second quarter worth approximately $325,000. 8.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmpliTech Group Company Profile

AmpliTech Group, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of microwave amplifiers. It also offers passive components including rectangular adapters and power dividers. Its radio-frequency components are used for domestic and international, satellite communication (SATCOM), space, defense, and military markets.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AmpliTech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmpliTech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.