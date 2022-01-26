Analysts Anticipate Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) will announce $1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amdocs’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19. Amdocs posted earnings per share of $1.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full year earnings of $5.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.14 to $5.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amdocs.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

DOX opened at $75.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.04. Amdocs has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $82.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOX. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 116,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the second quarter worth approximately $2,942,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the second quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Amdocs by 6.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Amdocs by 8.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amdocs (DOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.