Analysts Anticipate Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $125.23 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) will report sales of $125.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $125.60 million. Comtech Telecommunications reported sales of $161.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full year sales of $574.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $565.70 million to $581.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $620.37 million, with estimates ranging from $604.50 million to $635.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Comtech Telecommunications.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $116.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.80 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

CMTL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Noble Financial downgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 383.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 105,257.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 13.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comtech Telecommunications stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.22. 3,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.55. Comtech Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The company has a market cap of $559.08 million, a PE ratio of 431.09 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 800.16%.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

