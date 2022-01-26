Analysts Anticipate Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) to Post -$0.03 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) to report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Custom Truck One Source’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.00. Custom Truck One Source reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.86). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Custom Truck One Source.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $357.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Custom Truck One Source has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Custom Truck One Source stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,619. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.41. Custom Truck One Source has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $11.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.25.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,322,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $101,048,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas R. Rich acquired 15,000 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $114,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $190,500. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the third quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

