Analysts Anticipate Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) will announce $1.75 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.74 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.76 billion. Hanesbrands reported sales of $1.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full year sales of $6.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.79 billion to $6.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.93 billion to $7.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 99.95%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

HBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,314,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,744,878. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.71. Hanesbrands has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $22.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 106,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 246,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 578,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,247 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 164,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 51,906 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 30,165 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

