Analysts Anticipate HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) will post $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.69. HollyFrontier posted earnings per share of ($0.74) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 159.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.67. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $5.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HollyFrontier.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HFC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE:HFC traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $34.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,408,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,942. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.63. HollyFrontier has a 1 year low of $27.17 and a 1 year high of $42.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.66.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 20,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.56 per share, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 75.8% in the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 491.8% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

