Analysts Anticipate Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $683.71 Million

Equities analysts expect Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) to announce sales of $683.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $716.34 million and the lowest is $641.00 million. Houlihan Lokey posted sales of $537.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full year sales of $2.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Houlihan Lokey.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis.

HLI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

NYSE HLI traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $102.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,366. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey has a 52 week low of $63.38 and a 52 week high of $122.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.43%.

In other news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,169,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 39.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 42.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 135.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Houlihan Lokey (HLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.