Analysts Anticipate Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) to Post $0.17 EPS

Equities analysts expect Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) to post earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lantheus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.17. Lantheus posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 142.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lantheus.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 13,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $401,589.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $33,186.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,059 shares of company stock worth $506,067. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 45.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 218.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.76. 413,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,085. Lantheus has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $31.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.55, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.32.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

