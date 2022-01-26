Analysts Anticipate Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Will Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) to report $1.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15. Tapestry posted earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on TPR. Argus upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.42.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $37.46 on Friday. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $30.24 and a 1-year high of $49.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $484,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tapestry by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tapestry in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tapestry by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

