Analysts Anticipate The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $461.20 Million

Analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) will announce sales of $461.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Wendy’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $455.30 million to $475.80 million. Wendy’s reported sales of $474.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wendy’s will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wendy’s.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $470.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.05 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus lowered Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Wendy’s by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 26,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

