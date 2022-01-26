Analysts Expect Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) to Post -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.01). Arlo Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $111.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.83 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.86% and a negative net margin of 15.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Arlo Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. BWS Financial increased their target price on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

In related news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $395,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies during the first quarter worth $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies during the first quarter worth $80,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 50.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,841 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies during the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 21.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 17,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARLO traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.71. Arlo Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.35.

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

