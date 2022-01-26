Analysts Expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $735.92 Million

Equities research analysts expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to post $735.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $708.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $755.00 million. G-III Apparel Group reported sales of $526.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full-year sales of $2.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for G-III Apparel Group.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.56%. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $203,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 424.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 281,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,261,000 after buying an additional 28,401 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,607,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 12,217 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GIII traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.16. 7,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,663. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.81. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $24.53 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.27.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on G-III Apparel Group (GIII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.