Analysts Expect Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Matterport’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Matterport will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Matterport.

Get Matterport alerts:

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.20 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MTTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Matterport from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Matterport from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matterport presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

MTTR traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.56. The stock had a trading volume of 22,171,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,423,228. Matterport has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $37.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.08.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Matterport in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new position in Matterport in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,516,000. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in Matterport by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 215,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 133,364 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Matterport by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Matterport in the 4th quarter valued at about $846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

About Matterport

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matterport (MTTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.