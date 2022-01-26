Analysts Expect Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.57 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) will report $2.57 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.59 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.54 billion. Molson Coors Beverage posted sales of $2.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full-year sales of $10.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.20 billion to $10.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.43 billion to $10.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Molson Coors Beverage.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TAP opened at $50.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $42.46 and a one year high of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -66.02%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

