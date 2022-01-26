Analysts Issue Forecasts for Gilead Sciences, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Gilead Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $8.17 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.09 EPS.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GILD. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.58.

Shares of GILD opened at $68.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $61.39 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.81. The firm has a market cap of $86.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 125.0% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.46%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

