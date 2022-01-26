Analysts Offer Predictions for SVB Financial Group’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for SVB Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $7.09 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $7.13. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s FY2022 earnings at $28.85 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $789.06.

SIVB stock opened at $554.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.87. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $435.77 and a 12-month high of $763.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $690.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $650.39.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.40 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 987.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 16,105 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total transaction of $3,754,834.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.49, for a total value of $386,369.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,093 shares of company stock worth $19,746,719. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

