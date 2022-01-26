Analysts Offer Predictions for United Community Banks, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for United Community Banks in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for United Community Banks’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

UCBI has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $35.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.80. United Community Banks has a twelve month low of $27.62 and a twelve month high of $39.32.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,498,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,453,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,552,000 after buying an additional 407,848 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,587,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,905,000 after buying an additional 304,760 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 814,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,716,000 after buying an additional 286,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 475,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,590,000 after buying an additional 270,921 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $363,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.