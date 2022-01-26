Analysts Set Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target at $313.23

Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-four ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $310.78.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIIB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Biogen from $250.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Biogen from $280.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet cut Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler cut Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $362.00 to $216.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, reduced their price objective on Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 798,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,679,000 after purchasing an additional 158,854 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reuter James Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $464,000. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.
Biogen Company Profile
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
