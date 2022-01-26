Analysts Set Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Target Price at $4.83

Shares of Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.83.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRNCY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRNCY opened at $5.43 on Friday. Cairn Energy has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $5.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.00.

Capricorn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.

