Analysts Set Expectations for 1st Source Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of 1st Source in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.96. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for 1st Source’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). 1st Source had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 12.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of 1st Source stock opened at $50.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. 1st Source has a fifty-two week low of $38.73 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.35. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. 1st Source’s payout ratio is 26.90%.

In other 1st Source news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick acquired 2,000 shares of 1st Source stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.14 per share, with a total value of $94,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of 1st Source during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 3,058.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of 1st Source during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

