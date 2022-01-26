Analysts Set Expectations for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AMRX)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) – Analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial analyst G. Gilbert anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 61.08% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.30.

NYSE AMRX opened at $4.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average is $4.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 49.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, CEO Chirag K. Patel bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gautam Patel bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $210,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.