Analysts Set MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Target Price at C$14.65

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.25.

A number of analysts recently commented on MEG shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on MEG Energy to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. ATB Capital reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.75 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

TSE:MEG traded down C$0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$14.23. 2,244,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,103,188. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.03. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of C$4.22 and a 1 year high of C$15.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post 1.8999999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William Robert Klesse bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.23 per share, with a total value of C$102,297.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,091,880.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

