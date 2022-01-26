Analysts Set Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Price Target at $164.67

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $162.50.

A number of analysts have commented on PRI shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total value of $647,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $521,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,985 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Primerica by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Primerica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Primerica by 1,204.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Primerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Primerica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRI traded down $1.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.41. 3,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,305. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.39 and its 200 day moving average is $153.96. Primerica has a 12 month low of $130.70 and a 12 month high of $179.51.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98. The business had revenue of $693.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.09 million. Primerica had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Primerica announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 17th that permits the company to repurchase $275.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.06%.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.