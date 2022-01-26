Analysts Set Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Target Price at $183.25

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $183.25.

SGEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Seagen from $181.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Seagen in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company.

Get Seagen alerts:

SGEN traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,102,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,244. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.97. Seagen has a 1 year low of $121.83 and a 1 year high of $199.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of -66.78 and a beta of 0.77.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.83 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The company’s revenue was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Seagen will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 40,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $7,442,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 301,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $48,330,516.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 494,679 shares of company stock worth $80,663,341 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 0.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 56.3% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1.1% during the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.