Analysts Set Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Price Target at $17.17

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.17.

SKT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

SKT stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.55. 643,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,960. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.57. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52-week low of $12.38 and a 52-week high of $22.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.93, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.88.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $112.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,459.71%.

In related news, EVP Chad Perry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $106,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.8% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 17,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 38.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 19.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.