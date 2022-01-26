Analysts Set The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) PT at $90.72

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.72.

BNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 695,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,766,000 after purchasing an additional 28,548 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 250,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,403,000 after acquiring an additional 56,800 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,427,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,098 shares in the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,808,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,169,000 after acquiring an additional 177,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 599,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,892,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BNS stock opened at $70.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.33. The company has a market cap of $85.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $52.97 and a fifty-two week high of $74.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 24.64%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.7817 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

