Analysts Set V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) PT at $85.67

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.83.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VFC. Cowen dropped their price objective on V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. OTR Global lowered V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. William Blair lowered V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on V.F. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock.

In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,803,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in V.F. by 4,144.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,443,245 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,697,000 after buying an additional 1,409,243 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in V.F. by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,394,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $294,390,000 after buying an additional 1,180,223 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in V.F. by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,220,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,315,240,000 after buying an additional 995,982 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in V.F. by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,042,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $741,842,000 after buying an additional 965,353 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VFC traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.61. The company had a trading volume of 72,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,118,690. The company has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.09. V.F. has a twelve month low of $65.34 and a twelve month high of $90.79.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

