Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,250 ($16.86) price target on the mining company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,050 ($14.17) to GBX 1,100 ($14.84) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($14.30) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.24) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.91) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered Antofagasta to a sell rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.19) price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,323.33 ($17.85).
Shares of Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 1,397.50 ($18.85) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,382.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,416.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.78 billion and a PE ratio of 17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of GBX 1,279.20 ($17.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,972 ($26.61).
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
