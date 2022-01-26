Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,250 ($16.86) price target on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,050 ($14.17) to GBX 1,100 ($14.84) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($14.30) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.24) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.91) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered Antofagasta to a sell rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.19) price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,323.33 ($17.85).

Shares of Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 1,397.50 ($18.85) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,382.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,416.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.78 billion and a PE ratio of 17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of GBX 1,279.20 ($17.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,972 ($26.61).

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

