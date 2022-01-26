AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target Cut to $295.00

AON (NYSE:AON) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.19% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AON’s Q1 2022 earnings at $4.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.79 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.30 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AON. MKM Partners increased their price objective on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI cut AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Atlantic Securities cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.06.

Shares of AON stock opened at $267.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.99 billion, a PE ratio of 67.95 and a beta of 0.89. AON has a 1-year low of $202.32 and a 1-year high of $326.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $290.62 and a 200 day moving average of $285.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AON will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell bought 200 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AON. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AON by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,338,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,229,639,000 after buying an additional 58,087 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,090,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,431,000 after buying an additional 39,608 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,039,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,442,067,000 after buying an additional 100,230 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in shares of AON by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 4,396,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,589,000 after buying an additional 299,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of AON by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,235,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,438,000 after buying an additional 1,244,515 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

