AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target Cut to $295.00

AON (NYSE:AON) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.19% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AON’s Q1 2022 earnings at $4.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.79 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.30 EPS.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AON. MKM Partners increased their price objective on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI cut AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Atlantic Securities cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.06.
Shares of AON stock opened at $267.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.99 billion, a PE ratio of 67.95 and a beta of 0.89. AON has a 1-year low of $202.32 and a 1-year high of $326.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $290.62 and a 200 day moving average of $285.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.
In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell bought 200 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AON. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AON by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,338,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,229,639,000 after buying an additional 58,087 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,090,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,431,000 after buying an additional 39,608 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,039,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,442,067,000 after buying an additional 100,230 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in shares of AON by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 4,396,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,589,000 after buying an additional 299,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of AON by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,235,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,438,000 after buying an additional 1,244,515 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AON Company Profile
Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.
