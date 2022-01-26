Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) Shares Down 0.1%

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) traded down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.86 and last traded at $9.89. 988,398 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 159% from the average session volume of 381,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88.

Get Apollo Strategic Growth Capital alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APSG. Finepoint Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,493,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,772,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,298,000 after acquiring an additional 232,373 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,205,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,770,000 after acquiring an additional 37,597 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,112,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after acquiring an additional 326,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS boosted its position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 317.8% during the 3rd quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS now owns 394,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.