Apollon Limassol (APL) Trading Down 19.4% This Week

Apollon Limassol (CURRENCY:APL) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Apollon Limassol has a total market capitalization of $520,284.10 and $165,597.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollon Limassol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.58 or 0.00004137 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Apollon Limassol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.28 or 0.00184031 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00031909 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00075813 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $146.37 or 0.00383281 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00008755 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Profile

Apollon Limassol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,305 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency . The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en . Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollon Limassol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon Limassol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollon Limassol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollon Limassol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollon Limassol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.